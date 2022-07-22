Essex Savings Bank Has $495,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 488,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

