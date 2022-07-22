Essex Savings Bank Has $606,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $141.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
