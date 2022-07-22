Essex Savings Bank Has $606,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $141.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.