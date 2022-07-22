Essex Savings Bank Has $787,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $236.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average of $253.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

