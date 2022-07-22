Essex Savings Bank Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

