Essex Savings Bank Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

