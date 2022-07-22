Essex Savings Bank Invests $217,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,945 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,743.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $48.98 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

