Essex Savings Bank Sells 662 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

