Essex Savings Bank Sells 981 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

