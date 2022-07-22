Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $263.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

