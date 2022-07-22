Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.10. The stock had a trading volume of 799,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 147,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,329,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

