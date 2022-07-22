Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $3.54 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $26.03 or 0.00112650 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.58 or 0.06821712 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,932,971 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

