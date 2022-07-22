Ethereum Stake Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $340,078.32 and $102.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007217 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
Ethereum Stake Coin Trading
