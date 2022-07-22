Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.
Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Insider Transactions at Euroz Hartleys Group
In related news, insider Andrew McKenzie 121,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st.
About Euroz Hartleys Group
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.
See Also
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.