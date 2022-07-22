Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Euroz Hartleys Group

In related news, insider Andrew McKenzie 121,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

