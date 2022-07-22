Excalibur Management Corp Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.67. 10,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.