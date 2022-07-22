Excalibur Management Corp Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.67. 10,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

