Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.