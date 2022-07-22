F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after buying an additional 187,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 123,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

