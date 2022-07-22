Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Tops $363,549.34

Faceter (FACE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Faceter has a market cap of $363,549.34 and $16,832.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

