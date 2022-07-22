Far East Wind Power (OTCMKTS:FEWP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Far East Wind Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEWP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Far East Wind Power shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Far East Wind Power Price Performance
Far East Wind Power Company Profile
Far East Wind Power Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind energy projects primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Celestial Delights USA Corp. and changed its name to Far East Wind Power Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Far East Wind Power (FEWP)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Far East Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far East Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.