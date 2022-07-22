FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,962 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. 83,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

