FDx Advisors Inc. Has $26.22 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.3 %

ILMN stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.