FDx Advisors Inc. Has $9.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 4,253.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,223 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:KOMP traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $43.20. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

