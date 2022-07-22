FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 19,498 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. 14,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,189. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

