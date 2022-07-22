FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,521 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,331,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 610,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 75,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,329 shares during the period.

IGIB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,482. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $61.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

