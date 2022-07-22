FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 40,952 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,952 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

