FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,229 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $513.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,260. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

