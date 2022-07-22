FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,381 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $289.28. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,129. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.40.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

