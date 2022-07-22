FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Gartner worth $35,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

IT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,582. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average is $273.92.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

