Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.
About Fei Protocol
Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.
Fei Protocol Coin Trading
