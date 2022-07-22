Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 148,777 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

JNCE opened at $3.39 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

