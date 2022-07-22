Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 206,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 579,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

