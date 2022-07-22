Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $644,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 72.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 833,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 385,285 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

WY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.