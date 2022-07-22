Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.