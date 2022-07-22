Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.30 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.85.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.