Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

