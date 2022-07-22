Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $193.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.49 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average is $200.16.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

