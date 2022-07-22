Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $57.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

