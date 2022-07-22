Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

In other Verint Systems news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

VRNT opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -411.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

