Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 872 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,686,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

