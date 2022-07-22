Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,060 ($36.58) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.06) to GBX 900 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,250 ($14.94).
LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,082 ($12.93) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,847.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,767.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43.
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
