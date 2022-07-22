Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New GBX 1,360 Price Target at UBS Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 2,660 ($31.80) to GBX 1,360 ($16.26) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,898.89.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

