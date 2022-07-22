Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,898.89.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $13.43 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

