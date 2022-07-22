FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.