FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,551,378 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.