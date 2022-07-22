FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 132,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

