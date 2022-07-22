FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,666,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.37 on Friday, reaching $567.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,645. The stock has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

