FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.97. 297,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average of $304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.