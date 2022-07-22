FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 38,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.