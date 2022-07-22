FintruX Network Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $529,854.52 and $290.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 35% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

