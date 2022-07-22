Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

