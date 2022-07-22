Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.